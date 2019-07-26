Bihar: Amid heavy rains, DM orders repair of Muzaffarpur dam; monitor river water level

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): Faced with continuous rain for the past few days, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh directed authorities to monitor the situation in the floodplain and restore the breached Mushahari dam.

"A gate of a dam in Rajwada area had breached in the year 2017. Water Resource Department has issued the repair of the breach. As per the DM's order, engineers are continuously monitoring the situation in the area," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kundan Kumar said on Friday.

The district magistrate issued the directive on Thursday.

According to the locals, water started leaking from the dam in Mushahari where it had breached in the year 2017.

"District administration officers have camped at the spot and repair work is being done. The DM had gone to take stock of the situation yesterday. There is no danger at the dam gate," Kumar said.

Police have also been dispatched to the spot and are overseeing its construction day and night.

"Seven police officers have been posted at the location. Ever since the DM's order, repair work is being done under police protection throughout day and night," said a police officer deputed at the dam.

Earlier, district authorities had issued an advisory asking people to stay inside their houses amid heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bihar. (ANI)

