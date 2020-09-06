Bihar: ASI injured after liquor mafia allegedly attacks police party

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured in an alleged attack on a police party at a spot where liquor was being offloaded from a train at Jakkanpur in Patna, police said.

Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told reporters that members of the liquor mafia fired at the police when they reached the spot after getting information on Saturday.

"We got information that some people were offloading liquor from a train. The police team was fired at after it reached the spot after getting a tip-off on the matter. Stone-pelting was also reported from a settlement area on the northern side of the railway track. It is believed that firing was also done from that direction," he told reporters.

He further said, "One of our ASIs has been injured in the incident. He was shot at his feet proving that bullets were fired at the police party. Some people were seen trying to run away with liquor. Two people have been taken into custody. Further investigation is on."

The Bihar government had imposed a ban on liquor in 2017. (ANI)

