Bihar Assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census

Patna [Bihar], Feb 27 (ANI): Bihar assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution in favour of a caste-based census.

This comes after the Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The Assembly had also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Speaking in the Assembly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said: "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country."

Last month, the Chief Minister had batted for a caste-based census.

"We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," he had said. (ANI)

