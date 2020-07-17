Bihar Assembly polls: EC holds virtual meeting with non-NDA parties

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Ahead of the impending Bihar Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday held a virtual meeting with non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties, including the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The EC on Thursday said it has decided not to extend postal ballot facility to voters above 65 years of age in the Bihar assembly elections and other impending bypolls in view of the decision to limit the number of electors at each polling station to 1,000, for which 45 per cent more polling stations will be created in the poll-bound state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP Leader Chirag Paswan have demanded the assembly polls be postponed for safety and security in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

