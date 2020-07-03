Bihar Assembly polls: Tejashwi Yadav apologises for 'mistakes' during RJD's 15-year tenure

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that RJD stayed in power for 15 years but nobody can deny that party supremo Lalu Yadav did not do social justice, he also apologised for committing any mistakes during the tenure.

"Well, we stayed in power for 15 years. But we were not a government then, we were small. But no one can deny that Lalu Ji did not do social justice. If we have made a mistake in those 15 years, we apologise for that too," said Yadav.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also stayed in power for 15 years. He had asserted to give employment, improve farmers' condition and stated that development will take place in Bihar. Under the rule of Lalu Ji, party workers, poor people were respected but today even the Ministers are not being respected," he added.

Interestingly, the comments came even as Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats where the BJP is in power along with its NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Yadav further slammed the government for not conducting enough tests.

"We only have one aim that poor people should get justice and respect. In Bihar, testing is not being conducted on a large scale. The State's population is around 12 to 13 crore but daily only 1,100 to 1,200 tests are being conducted. I don't know how many years it might take if things go this way," said Yadav.

"We are abiding by the Government's directions for COVID-19 but what did they do? They said that now it's not their responsibility anymore and we should look after ourselves. They just made guidelines and issued them, they are not increasing the number of tests and test kits. Moreover, at this time they increased the fuel prices. The farmers are suffering, did their crop prices increase? Did youth get employment? Bihar has become a centre of unemployment," he added. (ANI)

