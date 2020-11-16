Bihar Assembly's Speaker likely to be from BJP

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is likely to be from the BJP, sources said.

Later today, Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after the NDA registered victory in the closely-fought legislative assembly elections.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the NDA government. Later, he announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place on Monday. (ANI)