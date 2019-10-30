Bihar authorities find unique way to prevent cops from lying to take offs

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Bihar authorities have found a unique way to stop police officials from taking leaves in a casual manner.

The cops in Samastipur have been asked to sign an oath letter stating that if they will lie for taking leave from work, their family and children will fall into the pit of trouble immediately.

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival. This puja is dedicated to the Sun and his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes.

The kind of prayer does not involve any idol worship. (ANI)

