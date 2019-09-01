Bihar: Birthday bash held for double-murder convict in jail, 7 guards suspended

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A video of a double-murder convict having a birthday bash in Bihar's Sitamarhi jail has gone viral on social media, leading to the suspension of seven prisons guards on Sunday.

In the mobile phone clip, Pintu Tiwari is seen cutting a cake as his fellow inmates sing 'Happy Birthday' to him. He is also seen receiving gifts and having a feast along with other prisoners.

Muzaffarpur Central Jail Superintendent Rajiv Kumar Singh said seven Sitamarhi jail guards were suspended in connection with the incident.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I have talked to the jail authorities and an investigation has been ordered."

A five-member team has also been constituted to probe the matter.

Based on the video, a case has been registered against 18 inmates.

The jail authorities conducted a late-night raid on Saturday and seized seven smartphones from prisoners.

Tiwari, a member of Santosh Jha gang, is serving life imprisonment in connection with the 2015 murder case of two engineers in Darbhanga.

Several other cases are pending against him. (ANI)

