Bihar BJP chief accuses Mukesh Sahani of cheating, says action to be taken against VIP chief

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bihar Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sanjay Jaiswal accused Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani of cheating the fishermen and the department and said action will be taken against him.

The development came days after all the three MLAs of Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined the BJP.

"I am in shock today. Over 30 members of the ministry have complained about the Bihar minister's negligence in the matter. The minister has asked to dissolve the standing committee and an officer would be in charge of the new committee. This is shocking," said Jaiswal.



He later informed that the committee members had been writing letters to Sahni repeatedly but there was no response in clarifying which strata is to be included in the traditional fishermen society.

The state BJP chief alleged Sahani kept on deceiving everyone throughout his life and now he has cheated his own society too. "This would be investigated definitely."

VIP is part of the BJP-Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar. However, Sanjay Jaiswal Mukesh Sahani is no more with the NDA in Bihar.

Sahani has refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and he will abide by his orders. (ANI)

