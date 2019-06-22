Bihar BJP leaders observe moment of silence over AES deaths

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): Senior Bihar BJP leaders on Saturday observed a moment of silence at the party headquarters in Patna to mourn the deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

BJP National General Secretary Ramlal, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Kumar Chaubey, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Cabinet Minister Nand Kishor Yadav, state BJP President Nityanand Rai and were among the leaders present at the headquarters.

So far, as many as 128 children have died due to the vector-borne disease in the state, including 108 children at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 20 children at Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur district.

The meeting was conducted at the arrival of BJP leader Ramlal in Patna. (ANI)

