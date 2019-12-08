Bihar: Body of 10-year-old girl recovered from sack

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Saturday sent for post mortem the body of a 10-year-old girl which was found stuffed in a bag in Ahiyapur village of Muzaffarpur district.

"Based on an input, we visited a spot where the body of a girl was found in a bag. The body has been sent for post mortem and identification," Sub Inspector Mukesh Kumar said.

Kumar said that investigation into the matter will be initiated once her identity is established. (ANI)

