Bihar Borad 10th result out; Rumman Ashraf tops, 81.04 % got passed

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) Patna today declared its Class 10 results. The BSEB Matric result was announced by the state Education Minister Chandrashekhar and the BSEB chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference.

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf from Islamia High School, Sheikhpura topped the state board exam by securing 97.8 per cent (489 marks out of 500). While Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupama secured the second rank collectively. Sanju Kumari, Bhavna Kumari and Jaynandan Kumar Pandit achieved the third rank. There are a total of 21 students who have completed the top 5 ranks, out of which 10 are girl students.

This year around 16,10, 657 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Matric Result out of which 81.04 percent have passed. The scrutiny forms and applications for supplementary exams will be available for candidates from April 3, 2023 onwards.



This year's passing percentage remained higher than last year's passing percentage which was 79.88 per cent. This year, the board increased the number of MCQ-based questions asked in the paper. Similarly, students also got extra options in subjective type questions.

Students who get first rank in merit list will get a sum of Rs 1 lakh as cash prize, a laptop and a kindle e-book reader. The second rank holder would get a cash prize of Rs 75,000, laptop and a kindle book e-reader followed by Rs 50,000, one laptop and kindle book e-reader for third rank holder.

This time, too, Simultala Awashiya Vidyalaya, Jamui has recorded most of the toppers, as 10 students from the area have made it to the top 10 rank holders. In 2022, five students of the school were among top ten rank holders.

While all the other rank holders -- from fourth to tenth -- will be awarded Rs 10,000, one laptop and one kindle book e-reader. Students can check their BSEB Results on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (ANI)

