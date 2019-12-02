Bihar: Buddhist monks participate in Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony

Bodhgaya (Bihar) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Scores of Buddhist monks from around the world on Monday held a procession in Bodhgaya at the inauguration of the International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony.

The peace march was organised by the Buddhist monks in which thousands of Buddhist monks and devotees from different countries participated.

The procession was taken out at the Royal Thai Buddhist Monastery which ended at the historic Kalachakra Maidan.



The procession included monks and devotees from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka and many other countries.

"This year people from 12 countries have participated. Around 1,200 people have come from Vietnam. The rituals and pooja ceremony of Lord Buddha will start from December 3 and will go on till December 11. On, December 12 closing ceremony will be organised. This tradition has been going on for 16 years," Ranjan Kumar coordinator told ANI.(ANI)

