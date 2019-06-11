Bihar: Bus carrying wedding guests overturns, 20 people injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): At least 20 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur, on Monday late night.

The bus was carrying guests to a wedding ceremony nearby.

All injured have been referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be known. (ANI)

