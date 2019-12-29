Bihar: Businessman shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Unidentified bike-borne criminals shot at and seriously injured a businessman in Nathmal Pur village in the Barhara Block in the city on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Shriman Narayan. He has been admitted to Ara Sadar hospital in the city and is currently in critical condition.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. The Barhara police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)