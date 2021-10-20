Bihar by-elections: EC bans exit poll results in last 48 hours before end of polling

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): As Bihar is due to conduct by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies on October 30, the Election Commission on Wednesday banned dissemination of opinion and exit polls results before the 48-hours period till the polling ends.



In a press release, the Chief Electoral Officer said, "The bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies are scheduled on October 30 and the election will start from 6 am to 7.30 pm. Print and electronic media cannot disseminate opinion and exit polls 48 hours before the polling."

The counting of votes for these two seats is scheduled for November 2. (ANI)

