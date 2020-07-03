Bihar: Case against groom's father as over 70 people test positive after attending wedding

Paliganj (Bihar) [India], July 3 (ANI): A case of negligence has been registered against the father of the groom who passed away two days after his wedding in Paliganj.

More than 70 people, who had attended the wedding on June 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

The groom, a software engineer from Delhi, died two days after the wedding. He had reached Bihar's Dihpali village on June 6 and self quarantined at his home for two weeks upon his arrival.

Ajit Kumar, the Paliganj government hospital doctor, told ANI, that the cause of death is not yet known.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Chiranjeevi Pandey said, "The areas where the positive cases were found have been sealed. It is no longer possible to find out whether the groom had died of coronavirus or due to some other disease, as the groom has also been cremated." (ANI)

