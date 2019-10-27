Representative Image
Bihar: 'Chhath Puja Patna' mobile app launched by authorities

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 05:04 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The Patna district administration on Saturday launched a mobile app 'Chhath Puja Patna' to share information regarding the occasion.
After downloading the app, locals can search for the events organised in the state capital to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. People can also navigate the ghats where they can perform traditional rituals.
On Friday, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad had taken stock of preparations for Chhath Puja in Patna and inspected several ghats of the Ganges in the town.
During his visit to the ghats, Prasad had instructed the administration to make proper arrangements including cleanliness and security arrangements for the puja.
The minister had instructed the officials to ensure safety for the women who would be performing puja at the ghats of Ganges as part of Chhath celebrations. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 05:02 IST

