Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Youth and children of Dandkhora in Bihar's Katihar district are risking their lives in the name of enjoyment by jumping into the overflowing Mahananda river from a bridge.
"We keep an eye on them but they are excellent swimmers, so there is nothing to worry about. They do this whenever they want to," a villager said.
The villager accepted that the river is currently overflowing with at least 40-50 feet deep water.
It is to be noted that most rivers in Bihar are flowing above the danger mark and around eight districts in the state have been flooded. (ANI)
Bihar: Children jump into overflowing river for fun
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:54 IST
