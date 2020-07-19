Bihar: Children jump into overflowing river for fun

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Youth and children of Dandkhora in Bihar's Katihar district are risking their lives in the name of enjoyment by jumping into the overflowing Mahananda river from a bridge.

"We keep an eye on them but they are excellent swimmers, so there is nothing to worry about. They do this whenever they want to," a villager said.

The villager accepted that the river is currently overflowing with at least 40-50 feet deep water.

It is to be noted that most rivers in Bihar are flowing above the danger mark and around eight districts in the state have been flooded. (ANI)

