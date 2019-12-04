Bihar: Clash erupts between JDU-RJD students during PUSU poll campaign

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between the members of the student wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) during the student union election campaign here on Wednesday.

The students affiliated with the RJD claimed that they were attacked by the JDU student wing members while campaigning for the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) election.

"They pushed us and tore our shirts. When we tried to escape, our car was attacked with stones and bats. We want the police to arrest the guilty. Police have registered a case," said Ayush, RJD's presidential PUSU candidate.

"Ayush is clearly winning. He went to a campaign when he was brutally attacked. Until and unless JDU members are not arrested, I will sit on 'dharna' in front of the university," said Tej Pratap Singh, another member of RJD.

"We have got the injured students admitted in the hospital. We will carry out an investigation," said Swarn Prabhat, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). (ANI)

