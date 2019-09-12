Bihar: Clash erupts between locals, police after woman fined for traffic rule violations

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A group of locals clashed with police in Bhattacharya Chauraha area in Patna on Thursday after a woman was fined under the new amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The clash erupted after the police fined a woman and a man travelling in the same car for violating traffic rules.

Narrating the incident, Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kumar Indra Prakash said, "A woman and a man were travelling in a four-wheeler. They passed the zebra crossing and were not even wearing seat belts. So an officer stopped them. They did not even have PUC, insurance and driving licence."

He continued, "After an officer stopped their vehicle and informed them about fine imposed for violating traffic rules, they started shouting and created a scene. Other locals also gathered and started protesting against the police."

In a few minutes, the arguments turned into the clash. Keeping the situation in mind, the police called in the additional forces to disperse the crowd.

During the clash, some people started pelting stones towards the police and brought the traffic to a standstill, after which the police resorted to lathi-charge. (ANI)

