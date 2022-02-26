Bihar CM appreciates Centre over its decision to send special aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday appreciated the central government over its decision to send special aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine amid Russian military operations in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nitish Kumar said, "The Central Government has decided to send special aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Thanks to the central government for this. Yesterday two planes carrying Bihar people from Ukraine have also been reported to land in Mumbai and Delhi."

"The state government has decided that the state government will pay the entire fare for the people coming to Bihar from there," the Chief Minister further said in a tweet.

He also said that the state government is fully committed to bringing the stranded people to Bihar and the local commissioner of the state has been directed to take appropriate action in coordination with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.



"In view of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the state government is fully committed to bringing the stranded Biharis to Bihar. The local commissioner of Bihar has been directed to take appropriate action in coordination with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs," Kumar tweeted.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. (ANI)

