Bihar CM arrives in New Delhi for meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived here in New Delhi on Saturday evening to discuss Naxal affected states with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Union Minister on Sunday," sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Naxal affected areas, their problems and therefore development on the matter.



Sources stated that the Bihar Chief Minister will keep the updated situation related to the state and his thoughts on the issue during the meeting.

"Naxal meeting is held every year once or twice as per the need but due to COVID-19, the meeting did not occur last year," sources said.

Amit Shah will attend the day-long security review meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, it added.

Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against the Maoists in 10 Naxal-hit states. (ANI)

