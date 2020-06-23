Bihar CM calls high-level meet over flood prevention work on Nepal border

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called a high-level meeting with officials of the water resources department after Nepal stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border.

The Bihar government has alleged that Nepal has erected barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas.

Minister for Water Resources in the Bihar government, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Right now I am going to attend the meeting with Chief Minister over the flood. As far as Nepal is concerned, It has shown some positive signs and I will get full information about the situation after the meeting." (ANI)

