Bihar CM cancels two-day visit in view of Ayodhya verdict

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday cancelled his two-day visit to Madhepura keeping in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya case, and instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state.

Nitish was scheduled to visit Madhepura but he cancelled his visit after the date of the Supreme Court's verdict was announced.

He spoke to the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police on the possible law and order situation arising out of the judgement and instructed them to take necessary steps to maintain peace.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. (ANI)