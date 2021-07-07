Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of West Champaran and East Champaran on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of some more districts.

The state is witnessing flood situation in several districts due to heavy downpour.

The Chief Minister held meeting with officials of flood-affected districts and gave instructions to speed up relief and rescue measures. (ANI)