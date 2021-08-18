Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Katihar, Purnia districts

Katihar (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): After an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Katihar and Purnia districts, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday that all facilities are being provided to the victims.

Kumar told reporters that he conducted the aerial survey to see the damage and the rescue operations.

"We have provided all the facilities to the people in the districts. Doctors are visiting camps set up by us in different flood-affected areas," said Kumar.



"Katihar is affected due to the river just like it happened in 2016. Almost every year we have seen the level of the Ganga river rise and the areas have been closely monitored. We have made arrangements for providing meals in different parts of the districts," he said.

"We are giving Rs 6,000 to each family affected by the flood. For damaged crops, we will estimate the damage and provide help to farmers," he said.

"We conduct RT-PCR test as well as the Covid vaccination drive in the camps so that no one gets COVID-19 infection," he said.

Nearly 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods due to incessant rainfall. (ANI)

