Bihar CM directs ex-gratia to be paid to kin of those killed in 3 incidents of boat capsize

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of people in three different incidents of capsize of boats in flood-hit districts of Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga in the state and instructed the district administration to provide ex-gratia amount to the kin of the deceased.

"Incidents of boat sinking in Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga are sad. I have instructed the district administration to provide the ex-gratia amount to the dependents of the deceased," the Chief Minister said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Nitish Kumar also put a press release of the Bihar government dated August 5 with his tweet.

The press release reiterated about incidents of boat sinking in Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga. According to the statement, the chief minister directed the district administration to provide the ex-gratia amount to the dependents of the deceased.

The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the State on Wednesday. Kumar also visited a flood relief camp and a community kitchen for flood victims in Darbhanga, one of the districts worst affected by floods.

At least 10 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 40 people overturned in Khagaria district of Bihar, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Yadav had said it was a "heartbreaking incident".

"Many people were drowned in the heartbreaking incident caused by the overturning of a boat filled with about 40 people in Khagaria district. 10 bodies have been recovered and the other is missing. I am sorry to hear this sad news. May God give peace to the souls of the dead and courage to their families to bear the grief," Yadav had said in a tweet in Hindi.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said that a total of 23 teams of NDRF have been pre-positioned in the 14 vulnerable districts of Bihar.

Till now, NDRF has evacuated approximately 11,400 persons including pregnant ladies in Bihar, till now. The flood-related operations continue in Bihar.

The Weather department has forecast more rains in the next 24 hours in the State. (ANI)

