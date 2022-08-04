Bihar CM expresses grief over deaths in Patepur road accident

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the death of three people in a road accident at Bahuara Chowk in Vaishali's Patepur.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said, "Three people died in a road accident caused by an uncontrolled truck at Bahuara Chowk in Vaishali's Patepur. May God give strength to the bereaved families."

Taking note of the situation, the state chief announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

"An ex-gratia grant of Rs.4 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," Kumar added.

Earlier on July 21, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased' family members.

He also appealed to people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "The death of 5 people is sad due to lightning in 5 districts of the state. An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, and stay safe."

According to the press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20 and 21.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 20th and 21st; Jharkhand on 23rd July 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th and over Odisha during 22nd-24th July 2022," IMD tweeted. (ANI)