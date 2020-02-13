Bihar CM expresses grief over Firozabad accident, announces compensation

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday issued a statement expressing grief over the death of 14 people who were killed in an accident at the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Firozabad.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

The Bihar Chief Minister also announced that the victims of the accident hailing from Bihar will receive a compensation of Rs 2lakh in case of fatality and Rs 50,000 for serious injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, a private bus, with 40-45 passengers on board, rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

"The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind," said Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad.

The injured were admitted to Saifai PGI for treatment. (ANI)

