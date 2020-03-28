Bihar CM holds high-level meeting to review COVID-19, AES

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a high-level review meeting to discuss COVID-19, bird flu, swine flu and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

"Chief Minister Kumar took stock of the situation arising due to these diseases and also gave the guidelines for the same. He also asked officials to be concerned about the unnatural death of the birds and advised them to take all the required steps to check the spread of bird flu," a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reads.

"Issuing the guidelines regarding AES, Chief Minister Kumar asked the officials to take necessary steps from now and make people aware through campaigns. He also asked officials to ensure cleanliness and safety precautions in areas that are prone to be affected by AES," the statement adds.

The press statement further reads that the Chief Minister has also asked to complete the project of building 100 bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur.

Deaths of hundreds of crows and other birds have been reported from Patna, Nalanda, and Nawada district, which were confirmed for bird flu. The cases of swine flu have also been reported from Bhagalpur and Rohtas and action is being taken in this regard, informed the Secretary of the Department.

One AES case was also reported at SKMCH on Friday while the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar stands at nine. (ANI)

