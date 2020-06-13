Bihar CM holds meeting to review flood preparedness

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a high-level meeting through video conference to review flood preparedness in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was also present in the meeting.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southwest monsoon has "set in over Kerala on June 1 (coinciding with its normal date), thereafter it advanced and covered entire Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, northeastern states, most parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and some parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh as on June 12." (ANI)

