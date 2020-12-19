Bihar CM Nitish inspects nature and zoo safari in Nalanda, will be completed by March

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Kumar said, "Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021."

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. "It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country," he said. (ANI)