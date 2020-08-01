Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each for kin of lightning strike victims

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): As six people died due to lightning in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of five people in Aurangabad and one in Banka due to lightning. The Chief Minister has given instructions to grant Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased," CMO stated in a release.

Meanwhile, eight people in Bihar died after being struck by lightning -- three each in Sheikhpura and Jamui, and one each in Siwan and Begusarai districts, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Kumar also appealed people to follow the orders of the authorities and avoid coming out of their homes.

While 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in affected areas, according to the state government. (ANI)













