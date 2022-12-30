Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed his condolences over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said that it is an 'unfortunate thing'.

"It's an unfortunate thing. We sent a condolence message when we came to know about it," said Nitish Kumar on the demise of Heeraben Modi.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital.

She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharje on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben.

"I became very sad on receiving the news of the death of the mother of prime minister Narendra Modi. she lived for 100 years. she was taken to hospital. she died peacefully. it is very sad news," Kharge told ANI.

"In this moment of grief, we all are standing with the prime minister. May God give him the strength to endure this tragedy. we all pay our respects to the late mother of PM Modi," he said.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "your mother means our mother".

The Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala among others condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of PM Modi's mother. CM Yogi said Heeraba's death is an irreparable loss.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. (ANI)

