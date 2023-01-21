Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands a separate railway budget

Nalanda (Bihar) [India] January 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the house from the general budget. Nitish said it has a lot of importance.

Nitish Kumar, who is on a Samadhan Yatra told reporters in Nalanda, "When I was the Railway Minister, we used to give numerous jobs to people. When Rail Budget was presented in Parliament, there were discussions across all newspapers".

"I want a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the House. It has a lot of importance," Nitish Kumar added.



Kumar again raised the issue of demanding special status for Bihar. Development work has been done in Bihar Sharif, he added.

"I have always been listening to the problems of people since the time I was an MLA. I keep visiting places, sitting with people and addressing their issues. We have always been demanding special status for Bihar," CM Nitish.

The government is in the process of finalising the Budget document to be presented on February 1.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.

Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

