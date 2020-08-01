Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extends greetings to people on Eid-Al-Adha

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.
"My greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for everyone to remain alert," he tweeted.
Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)
