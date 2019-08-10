Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting in view of upcoming Bakrid festival

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a high-level meeting in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting at 1 Anne Marg in view of Bakrid festival. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to keep an eye on social media as a precautionary measure. He also instructed to be alert and take action on sensitive viral videos," CMO said in a statement.

Kumar also instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to hold a video-conference with district officials and SPs on August 10 to review the situation.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and several other officials. (ANI)

