Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday to inquire about former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's health condition.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of weakness and palpitation.

Earlier today, BSP Chief Mayawati, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Upadhyay and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid a visit to Jaitley.

Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan, Ashwini Choubey and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid a visit to check on the ailing BJP leader.

Soon after Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS' Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to check on Jaitley's health.

The hospital has not yet issued any bulletin on the leader's health. On August 10, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on visiting him, was informed by the doctors that he is responding to the treatment and is stable. (ANI)

