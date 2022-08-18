Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone of Patna's underground metro project

Patna (Bihar) [India] August 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid down the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail projects.

CM Nitish Kumar along with Lalu Yadav's son and newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav attended the foundation stone laying down ceremony in Bihar's Patna.

Nitish Kumar laid down the foundation stone of the underground construction project under Patna Metro Rail.

Earlier, when Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP, Lalu Yadav hailed Kumar for his decision to split from the NDA and reunite with the Mahagathbandhan to form the new government in the state.

Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked claim to form a government with RJD. Nitish Kumar is upset with the BJP on many issues as he approved several decisions in the meeting of the JDU Legislature Party.

A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the Bihar cabinet from various parties that are part of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in the state. (ANI)