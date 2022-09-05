Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi today, likely to meet Opposition leaders

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Delhi on Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He is likely to meet Opposition leaders in the national capital in his bid to unite them to fight against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This will be the first visit of Kumar after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.

Before, embarking on a Delhi visit, the Janata Dal (United) held its two-day national executive and national council meeting.

While addressing the executive meeting, Kumar said, "If all (Opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be packed or limited to about 50 seats. we will work on that. BJP has disrupted the social and communal harmony."

While lashing out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar said, "Everything was going good after we broke the NDA alliance earlier, but then we made the mistake of joining hands with them again in 2017, due to which many people from some states parted ways from us. But now that we split again, many of them said good going."

Meanwhile, various posters of Nitish Kumar projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen in Patna on Thursday.

The posters put up by JD(U) promised good governance, and gave the slogan 'Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega'.

Taking a swipe at BJP, another poster carried the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies only reality).

Additionally, Tejashwi Yadav had earlier stated that Kumar could be a "strong candidate" for the Prime Minister's post in the 2024 elections.

In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister's post.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar. (ANI)