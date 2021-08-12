Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits areas around river Ganga to inspect increasing water level

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited areas and 'ghats' around the Ganga river in the state and inspected the increasing water levels.

According to a statement by the Bihar Government on Wednesday, during his inspection, the Chief Minister gave instructions to the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might originate due to the increasing water levels.

During his visit to Digha Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, J P Setu, Sonpur, Hajipur, Mahatma Gandhi Bridge, he inspected the increased water levels of the river Ganga.



During the inspection, the Chief Minister gave the instructions to the officials that leakage of water in the areas with the heavy population must be prevented.



The Chief Minister added that he conducted a meeting on Tuesday regarding the rising water level of the river Ganga and information regarding the water level was apprised in the meeting.



He said that when the water level in the river Ganga rose in the year 2016, during that time, in order to protect the 12 areas from flooding, adequate preparations were made.

Kumar stated that he has instructed the officials that taking into account the flood situation in the year 2016, this year the preparations must be made.



While talking to the journalists at the Mahatma Gandhi Ghat, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the river Ganga is rising and further rise has been predicted. (ANI)

