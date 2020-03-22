Bihar CM sends condolence to family of man who died of coronavirus

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sent his condolences to the family of the man who died of coronavirus on Saturday.

"The person who died due to coronavirus in Patna is sad. The families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund," Kumar tweeted.

He also said in his tweet, "The citizens need to be vigilant. Nobody should hide their symptoms of the disease and travel history and should inform the authorities immediately for treatment."

A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure was tested positive for COVID-19. The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar, and on his arrival in Patna via Kolkata was admitted to AIIMS in Patna.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

