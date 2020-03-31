Bihar CM should involve socio-cultural institutions for COVID-19 relief distribution, says BJP leader

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Tuesday suggested that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should distribute at least half the amount of Chief Minister's Relief Fund through socio-cultural institutions like Ramkrishna Mission, Gayatri Pariwar and Seva Bharati, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"So many people are contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, so at least half of the amount that is being used from this fund should be distributed through these organisations. I think Chief Minister should pay attention towards this," Paswan told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Paswan wrote, "At this hour of crisis, mere reliance on bureaucracy is not enough. I appeal the Hon'ble Chief Minister Sh Nitish Kumar to actively engage socio-cultural institutions like RK Mission, Gayatri Pariwar and Seva Bharati, RSS."

The Union Health Ministry said the total number of active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

