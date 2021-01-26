Bihar CM unfurls national flag, extends wishes on Republic Day

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): To mark the occasion of Republic Day, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar unfurled the national flag and extended his wishes on Tuesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Nitish Kumar said, "Congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Republic Day. Today, we take a pledge to keep our independence, unity and integrity intact. This state has maintained mutual brotherhood, harmony and peace. For the future, we must aim to maintain peace and harmony in the state."

After concluding the Republic Day ceremony in the state, Bihar CM greeted the visitors at the venue.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd republic day today. On this day, India adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. (ANI)

