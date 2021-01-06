Bihar CM visits Patna Police HQ, reviews law and order situation

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited the Patna Police headquarters (PPHQ) and reviewed the law and order situation in the state. After holding the review meeting, he made several suggestions to reduce the crime rate in the state.

"We held a discussion on law and order situation in the state. We also held a discussion about the policies that the state government has initiated. We have paid two visits in the recent past. Today, we reviewed two things -- CID and Bihar Military Police," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the PPHQ.

"CID plays a big role in maintaining the law and order. They have all the figures of the crime which takes place in the state in every police station," he added.





Further talking about the review meeting, Nitish Kumar said he reviewed crime figures of the past two years of the state. "So today I reviewed crime figures of the past two years whether there were any delays or not. I have also invited a proposal for any necessary changes that are required," he added.

The chief minister said that he gave certain suggestions to officials for improving the law and order in Bihar. (ANI)

