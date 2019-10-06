Bihar: Compounder shot dead in Muzaffarpur clinic

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A compounder was shot dead on Saturday morning by unidentified armed assailants here.

The incident was reported from an Ayurvedic clinic of Dr Avinash Kumar Vaidya located on the Old Darbhanga road in the Ahiyapur police station limits of the district. Bike-borne assailants came to the clinic and fired twice on the compounder leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Shailendra Singh who was a resident of Maithi village under Gayghat police station limits.

There is an atmosphere of fear in the area after the incident.

"Preliminarily, the murder looks like a result of personal conflict. A special team of the police is investigating the matter and we hope to get leads soon. Two bullets have been recovered from the site of the murder," Manoj Kumar, SSP of Muzaffarpur said. (ANI)

