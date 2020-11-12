Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha should resign over party's performance: Rishi Mishra

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Congress leader Rishi Mishra on Wednesday said that Congress state chief Madan Mohan Jha should resign on moral grounds over party's performance in assembly elections as it could win only 19 seats of 70 it contested.

He said Left parties performed better than Congress and in the end, RJD-led Mahagathbandhan could not form government in the state in a close contest.

"Our government could not be formed because of Congress state president President Madan Mohan Jha. He has been doing politics in Mithilanchal for 40 years. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gave you 70 seats and you won only 19. The Left parties performed better than Congress. I request Soniaji to save us. Jha should offer his resignation on moral grounds," Mishra told ANI here.



He said tickets were not distributed in proper manner and several candidates were not even aware of gram panchayats in their constituencies.

"Ticket distribution was done in the right manner. I know 25 candidates who were not even aware of the name of gram panchayats in their constituencies," he said.

The Congress had relatively poor strike rate compared to other constituents of Mahagathbandhan and in the end, the opposition alliance fell 12 seats short of a majority in Bihar elections.

The Congress performed poorly in seats where it was in a straight fight with BJP.

Rishi Mishra, the grandson of former Union Minister LN Mishra, had earlier questioned the decision to give the ticket to an "anti-national and Jinnah worshipper" after he was denied the party ticket. (ANI)

