Bihar cops lathi-charge protestors demanding CBI probe in exam paper leak row

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Tuesday resorted to lathi-charge on students and used water cannons to stop protests against the leak of state Police Examination papers near the Science College in Patna.

The protesters have alleged that the papers got leaked and they were demanding a CBI probe into the matter when the incident happened.

To stop the students from protesting, the police resorted to lathi-charge and even used water cannons. (ANI)

