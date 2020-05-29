Bihar cops perform duties amid scorching heat, urge people to stay indoors

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 29 (ANI): Police personnel continue to perform their duties in Patna amid scorching heat and COVID-19 pandemic.

The cops, while being on duty at several junctions, have been facing the brunt of the summer heat. What seems to be most challenging to them is people who are wandering unnecessarily on the roads, weakening their fight against COVID-19

"We are simply doing our duty. But it pains us to see that many people wander unnecessarily on the roads which weakens our fight against COVID-19. The cases are on surge in the state. We want to appeal to people not to venture out unnecessarily," Police personnel Mukesh Kumar told ANI.

"We are performing our duties in a good manner. The weather is very hot but we have to maintain law and order. Our main duty is to maintain city traffic," Cop Amit Kumar Singh said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 3,061 positive coronavirus cases have reported in Bihar, of which, 1083 have cured and discharged and 15 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

